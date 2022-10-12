International Monetary Fund slashes India’s growth rate

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its projection of India’s economic growth in 2022. IMF reduced the growth rate to 6.8% in its World Economic Outlook.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 168 trains today: Know how to check full list

Earlier in July this year, IMF predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.4% for India in this fiscal year. Even that forecast was lower than 8.2% projected in January this year. India had grown at 8.7% in 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).