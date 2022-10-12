IRCTC launches Rameshwaram Mallikarjun Dakshin Bharat Yatra: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to South India. The tour named ‘Sri Rameshwaram Mallikarjun Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ will cover Hyderabad, Golconda Fort, Statue of Equality, Charminar, Chaumala palace, Birla Mandir, Rameshwaram, Ramnathswami Temple , Dhanushkodi, Madurai Meenakshi Temple,Kanyakumari temple, Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Thanjavur Brihadeshwara Temple (UNESCO world heritage site), Kanchipuram,Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple, Mahabalipuram and Srisailam, Malikarjuna Jyotirling Temple.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for third day in a row

The 12 nights,13 days tour on Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will begin on from December 08, 2022. The package will cost Rs 56515 for a single share. The Boarding/De-boarding points include Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarasi, and Nagpur. The cost of the tour package includes the journey by train, accommodation, transfers between the sites, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance.