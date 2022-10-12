Jaguar launches F-Type 75 Special Edition in India: Price and features

Mumbai: British multinational car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has launched Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition in the Indian markets. The car is set to go on sale in early 2023. It may priced around Rs 90 lakh.

Also Read: BYD launches all-electric SUV in India: Price and features

The new sports car is powered by electric engines and comes with four- and eight-cylinder options with outputs from 221 kW to 331 kW. All are paired with an eight-speed Quickshift transmission with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in only 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.