Kolkata communal violence; Calcutta HC orders SIT probe

According to attorneys for the state government, the Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the creation of a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the communal violence that occurred in Kolkata on the intervening night of October 8 and 9 and resulted in some injuries.

The state government reported to the high court that 45 people had been arrested in connection with five cases of violence in the Mominpur area that the Ekbalpur police had reported.

A petition filed by Nabendu Kumar Bandyopadyay, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, asking for a probe by the National Investigation Agency, led Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy to order the SIT investigation (NIA).

Members of the scheduled caste group were targeted, according to Lokenath Chatterjee, one of the lawyers for Bandopadhyay, and the thieves also trashed the Ekbalpur police station.

According to the government’s preliminary analysis, the Explosive Substances Act is involved in three out of every five criminal cases that the police have reported. During the raids that followed the violence, police found 19 unfinished bombs as well as a few weapons.

The government added that a report on the cases had been submitted to the national government, which will make the decision as to whether the case should be forwarded to the NIA.

The justices ruled that the case would no longer be investigated by the Ekbalpur police station and that the state police head and the commissioner of the Kolkata police should constitute a SIT.