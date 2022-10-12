Lawrence Bishnoi gets 9-day remand in gangster’s murder case

On Wednesday, Moga police received a nine-day remand of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder case of a gang member connected to the competing Devinder Bambiha group. Bishnoi is a ‘mastermind’ in the Sidhu Moose Wala case. Following the conclusion of Bishnoi’s 13-day detention in a case involving the 2017 murder of a cable operator, Moga police received Bishnoi’s transit remand from a Ludhiana court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, in the middle of heavy security, he was brought to Moga and appeared in court. Bishnoi was placed in police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court until October 21. In April of this year, two bike-riding assailants shot and killed Harjit Singh Penta, a ‘B’ category criminal connected to the Devinder Bambiha group, in Marhi Mustafa village in Moga’s Baghapurana region.

Penta was killed by Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa under the orders of Bishnoi due to rivalry. He was one of the six shooters who killed Moose Wala. In an encounter in Amritsar, Mannu and another shooter, Jaroop Singh Roopa, were both slain. Anmol Bishnoi, Bishnoi’s younger brother, is also charged with conspiracy in this case.

Police have Bishnoi in custody, according to senior superintendent of police Moha Gulneet Singh Khurana. ‘The investigation has revealed that the killing was carried out on the directions of Bishnoi. Now we will interrogate Bishnoi to get more details on the murder case,’ he added. Bishnoi was interrogated by Moga police in an attempted murder case back in August.