Man arrested for making online extortion attempt impersonating as Spanish actor

The North District Police in Delhi’s cyber crime unit arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly pretending to be a Spanish actor and attempting to extort money from women on Instagram by threatening to make their private photos popular on social media.

The event came to light after a 25-year-old woman from the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi filed a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ portal for reporting cybercrime. The woman said in her complaint that she became a friend with a man on Instagram who identified himself as a minor Spanish actor and, after exchanging a few messages, shared her intimate photos with him.

Then he began threatening to make her images go viral on social media and demanding money from her. When the woman declined, the man took one of her personal photos to create a false ID of her and gave it to her. The woman went to the police and complained.