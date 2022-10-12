DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Noise launches new true wireless earphones named IntelliBuds in India: Details

Oct 12, 2022, 07:49 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading connected lifestyle tech brands based in India, Noise launched new true wireless earphones named  IntelliBuds in India.  This is the second brainchild from the brand’s tech incubator, Noise Labs.

The new device is priced at Rs 4,999 and  will be available in a black and white colours from  12 noon – 14th October.

The device features ‘Gesture Control’, ‘Hot Voice Command’, ‘Music Sharing’, ‘Transparency Mode’ and ‘Customized Equalizer’. The company claims that users can now shake their heads to reject a call or change a music track and nod their heads to accept calls no matter what they’re doing. The device has trained algorithms to work in situations like standing, to sit, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs.

 

