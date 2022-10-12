Shashi Tharoor’s name has been suggested for a House panel during the Congress president election

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of the Congress, will lead the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers. Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, suggested Tharoor for the position. Strangely, the party leadership has put Tharoor forward to lead a parliamentary panel at a time when the former diplomat and current politician is preparing to challenge Mallikarjun Kharge, a close ally of Sonia Gandhi, in the race for the party presidency.

According to sources, Sonia asked party senior figures, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whether Tharoor would be willing to accept the panel position when it became vacant. The leaders in turn spoke with Tharoor, who verified that he had no reservations about doing this.

The Union Government recently fired Tharoor from his position as head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT.

A very small number of committees are assigned to the Congress party, including the presidency of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers. The head of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology will remain senior leader Jairam Ramesh. The chairman of the parliamentary committee on commerce, Abhishek Singhvi, is another prominent leader who will remain in that position.

Will follow party principles: Kharge

Asserting that the party’s ‘major’ leaders and delegates fielded him in the polls, Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that if elected to the position, he would uphold the party’s ideals. When Kharge arrived in the state capital to solicit the help of Congress delegates, he informed reporters that the agenda decided upon by Congress leaders in Udaipur this year will serve as his electoral platform. He claimed that it had been determined to provide 50% of the seats to young people. He continued, ‘I will carry out the decisions made at the Udaipur conference.’