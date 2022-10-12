Shop owners who don’t have Marathi signboards receive notification from BMC

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started sending letters to store owners who lacked nameplates in Marathi. The Maharashtra assembly passed a rule in March requiring all companies to display their names on signboards in Marathi.

Under section 36A of the Maharashtra Shops & Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act), the BMC issued an order requiring shops in Mumbai to carry Marathi signboards in accordance with the law.

According to the BMC, nearly 1600 stores had Marathi name boards during the 2000 visits made to check if the shop owners had them. Notices were sent in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures in the other shops where no Marathi nameplate was found.