THE rankings: IISc maintains the top slot among Indian institutions, and there are 8 IITs altogether in the list

The majority of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have boycotted the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings for the third year in a row due to concerns about transparency, but the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has maintained its top spot among Indian institutions.

The IISc is ranked in the range of 251-300, making it the top Indian institution overall. According to a statement released by THE, the University of Oxford has emerged as the top institution globally among 1,799 universities from 104 countries.

The Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (351-400 total), which debuted in the rankings, has grabbed the second spot among Indian colleges. In the universities category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, the private institution with its headquarters in Himachal Pradesh is rated 96th.

But Shoolini University and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, another private university with its headquarters in Karnataka, share the top rank among Indian educational institutions. Algappa University, a public university in Tamil Nadu, placed third in India (401-500).

IIT Ropar won the second place in the Indian category last year, but it has dropped to sixth place this year and to the 501-600 band globally from the 351-400 band last year.

IIT Indore is ranked in the 601-800 band among the other IITs that participated in the rankings, followed by IIT Patna and IIT Gandhinagar in the 801-1000 band.

The Indian Express was informed by THE’s spokeswoman that eight IITs are included in the rankings this year.