‘Tortures & blood shed’ excited Shafi, Singh prayed as Shafi had sex with his wife; Ilantur case details revealed!

Pathanamthitta: According to the police, the suspect in the Ilantur human sacrifice case, Mohammed Shafi, has a very critical impairment. The blood and torment of the sacrifice excited Shafi. During the questioning, another suspect, Laila, did not tremble either. They felt no shame at all, according to the officers who questioned them. The defendants believe that success will arrive once they have made their sacrifices. Abhicharam rites are carried out by couples every day. Additionally, according to the police, there are particular provisions made in the home for this. While seeing Shafi have sex with his wife, Bhagwal Singh prayed. After doing the pujas and lighting the lamp, Layla and Shafi engaged in sexual activity.

The couple was informed by Shafi that consuming human flesh would lengthen their lives. According to this, the accused ate human flesh after sacrificing individuals. Laila, who was caught up in the event, admitted to consuming the victims’ flesh to the authorities. From Roslin’s body, the front rib flesh had been butchered. When asked about it, he made a startling revelation. Laila said to the police that Bhagwal Singh consumed Padma’s genitals in order to maintain his youth.

At the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the autopsy of the body parts discovered in the Ilanthur human sacrifice case, which rocked Kerala, is being done. Two women’s remains were discovered on the property of Bhagwal Singh, the primary suspect in the crime. According to the authorities, scientific examinations, including DNA testing, are necessary because the body parts were discovered in a deteriorated form. The accused who had been arrested were taken to Kochi to appear in court.

Muhammad Shafi, a citizen of Perumba who lives on rent in Gandhi Nagar, is the prime architect of the horrifying human sacrifice. The prospect of fortune lured Bhagwatsingh, an Ilantur local, and his family into violence by presenting themselves under a fictitious identity. The trio performed horrific deeds on the murdered ladies, including naked worship.

Muhammad Shafi used the fictitious Facebook ID Sridevi to contact with Bhagwat Singh and his wife. Shafi deceived the couple by claiming they could obtain money and success. They developed a deep bond through admiring Bhagwat Singh’s Haiku poet posts and communicating frequently. He later informed the family about Rasheed from Perumbavoor. Shafi, posing as Sridevi, offered his phone number to the two of them in the name of Rasheed.

Under the guise of practising witchcraft, Shafi arrived in Ilantur and developed a deep bond with Bhagwat Singh and his wife. Shafi engaged in sexual activity with his wife Laila in the presence of Bhagwat Singh. Later, he proposed offering a woman as a human sacrifice in order to increase wealth. Inspired by Sridevi’s story, Bhagwat Singh declared that he would be prepared to sacrifice people for any amount of money. A few days later, he reached Ilantur with Roslin, who sells lottery tickets.

With a promise of 10 lakh rupees, Roslin was lured to Ilantur under the guise of acting in the movie. Roslyn felt she was acting even though she was naked on the bed with her legs tied. She was knocked out cold by Bhagwatsingh. His wife Laila cut her throat with a knife. Later, after making a deep incision and gathering the blood, she lowered the knife into her privates. Shafi’s directive was to scatter filthy blood throughout the premises. Later, blood was taken by making incisions in each area of the body. The body was cut into pieces and buried in the pit.

When Bhagwatsingh questioned Shafi about why the human sacrifice he had made had no impact, Shafi said that the sacrifice had become a repentance for the family’s sins and that another sacrifice had to be made. Shafi tracks out Padma, a lottery salesperson, and brought her to Ilantur, where she was subjected to the same atrocities as Roslin, including human sacrifice.