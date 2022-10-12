U-17 FIFA World Cup Indian captain’s parents are working on a daily wage for a road in her name

Ashtam Oraon, a Jharkhand native, was preparing to captain the women’s team in the U-17 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, but her parents live in a Gumla town far from the spotlight. For the approach road being built to her house, they were working for daily pay.

Following her selection as the captain of the Indian Football team, the district administration is building the half-kilometer approach road leading to Ashtam’s home in her honour.

The child was raised by the impoverished family by daily wage employees. Despite all obstacles, Ashtam put in a lot of effort and got the job on her own. Notably, a player from Jharkhand is now in charge of the Indian team at the international competition for the first time.

When asked why they continued to work after Ashtam was named captain of the Indian team, her parents humbly responded that just one of their five children had so far accomplished their objective, and they would have to continue to put in long hours to ensure the future of the other four.

‘Our ancestors have been employed as daily wage labourers for ages, and nothing has altered in our circumstance to allow us to transition to any other activity for a living. In addition, we still need to provide food for the remaining four kids. As a result, we cannot stop working until they fulfil their life’s ambitions,’ said Ashtam’s father, Heeralal Oraon.