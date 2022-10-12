Vikram Saini sentenced to 2 years imprisonment to Muzaffarnagar riots

In a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, a special MP/MLA court on Tuesday convicted BJP legislator Vikram Saini and 11 others to two years in prison.

As the court approves the UP government’s request, the Special Judge Muzaffarnagar riots case against BJP’s Sangeet Som and others is withdrawn.

They were found guilty of rioting and other offences by Gopal Upadhyay, who also fined them each Rs 10,000. Due to a lack of evidence, the court cleared 15 additional accused in the case.

Saini, a BJP legislator from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, and the other accused were arrested and later released on bail with two sureties totaling Rs 25,000 each so they could appeal their convictions in the high court.

The 12 were found guilty under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), and 149 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), as well as 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty) (unlawful assembly).

Additionally charged under the National Security Act was Vikram Saini. A group of people were returning after the cremation of two Jat youths when the BJP MLA and 26 other people were being tried for their claimed roles in the violence at Kawal village.

Communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding districts in August and September 2013 that resulted in the deaths of 60 people and the relocation of 40,000 people were started by the killings of two youths, Gaurav and Sachin, and one man, Shahnawaz.