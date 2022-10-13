5 detained after raids conducted in PFI members’ houses in Mangaluru

In the Mangaluru district of Karnataka, raids are currently taking place at the homes of members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raids, which started in the early hours of Thursday, October 13, are being carried out by members of the Mangaluru Police.

Five additional people have so far been detained as a result of the ongoing raids. The Mangaluru district’s many villages are the target of the raids. Additional inquiries are being undertaken, and the raids are still going on.

Twelve PFI offices in Mangaluru were sealed by police officers earlier in September.