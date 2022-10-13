After release, AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia says, ‘NCW chief threatened, abused me’

Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, alleged on Thursday that Rekha Sharma, the head of the National Commission of Women (NCW), had harassed and threatened him. After being briefly held by Delhi Police earlier today while leaving NCW’s office, Italia made some sensational claims later. ‘She was rude. She threatened and misbehaved with me,’ Italia said, Talking during a press conference in the country’s capital.

‘The madam sitting there treated me very badly. What do you understand yourself to be? What is your occupation? Such foul language was used,’ The head of the AAP Gujarat unit claimed. ‘I am an ordinary citizen who believes in law and order. We respect women, so when I came to know through social media that the Women’s Commission had sent a notice. Then we appeared there without any pretext,’ Italia said.

Additionally, he claimed Sharma was rude and that she said, ‘kya aukaat hai tumhari?’ (what is your stature). Sharma allegedly abused Italia in her chamber, according to Italia, who also said that he is mannerless.

Additionally, he claimed that he was not permitted to follow his lawyer inside the NCW chief’s office. In the end, he claimed, ‘She was not interested in the notice issued against me and handed me over to Police.’ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the AAP leader, is targeting him because he is a Patidaar.

‘The BJP hates me to the extent that they brought to Delhi from Gujarat and put me at Okhla Police Station. Even in Gujarat, a series of FIRs have been filed against me. This shows they hate patidaars, shoot them down. I am Gopal and I am not going to get afraid by these Kaans,’ he further stated.