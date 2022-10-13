As riots erupt, Iran tightens its grip on Kurdish territory

Overnight, Iranian security forces increased their onslaught on Kurdish regions of the country, deploying shock troops as authorities continued their lethal suppression of nationwide protests started by Mahsa Amini’s death in police detention.

Nearly four weeks after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was imprisoned in Tehran for ‘inappropriate apparel,’ the protests continue in a bold challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership, even if the turmoil does not appear to be on the verge of toppling them.

The disturbance has highlighted pent-up discontent in Iran about freedoms and rights, with many women joining part. The deaths of numerous adolescent girls who were allegedly slain while protesting have become a rallying cry for more protests.

Members of Iran’s Basij militia, which has been at the forefront of repressing popular unrest, were deployed in Kurdish areas where seven people were killed in protests overnight.