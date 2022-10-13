Chinese universities issue visas to ‘Indian students’ after a ‘two-year hiatus’!

After more than two years of waiting owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 1300 Indian students have got Chinese visas to resume their studies in China. Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Asian Affairs, made the announcement on October 11 after meeting with Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat. For Indian students who are studying at Chinese colleges, the announcement is a relief.

China revises its visa application processes;

The Indian Consulate General of China in China revised its visa application procedures earlier in August, according to ANI. Both students who wanted to return to China to finish their studies and those who had just started attending Chinese universities were subject to the modified visa application process that the Chinese government decided upon. After more than two years of interruption due to COVID-19 limitations, China has stated that Indian students can apply for visas starting on August 24 to resume their studies there.

Ji Rong, a counsellor with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Asian Affairs, stated in a tweet, ‘Best wishes to the Indian students! Your perseverance pays off. I completely understand your joy and enthusiasm. China, welcome back!’ However, due to Beijing’s travel restrictions, Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities have not been able to visit the country to attend classes. COVID-19 emergency