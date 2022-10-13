Complainant taken for medical checkup; Rape charges slammed against Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch slammed rape charges against Perumbavoor Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnapillly, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, on Thursday. As per reports, the Crime Branch submitted a report related to the court after registering the case against the Perumbavoor MLA.

In her complaint with Kovalam police, the woman alleged that the MLA physically assaulted her. She didn’t mention about facing sexual assault from the MLA in this complaint. District Crime Branch took over the probe into the case after reports claimed involvement of Kovalam Circle Inspector in the case. Now, Crime Branch slapped rape charges against the MLA after recording the woman’s statement. Reportedly, the woman who filed a complaint against the MLA will be taken for a medical check-up.

Before approaching the speaker, the probe team will submit the investigation report before the district magistrate court. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team probing the case has not traced the location of the MLA yet. It is learnt that the MLA will be arrested as he is booked under non-bailable offences. Hence, the Crime Branch will approach the assembly speaker for further proceedings in the case. Meanwhile, the MLA who is reportedly absconding took to his Facebook page and dismissed the allegations against him. Eldhose has denied both the charges – of assault and rape. His anticipatory bail plea will be considered by the Additional Sessions Court on October 15.

The woman who is a teacher approached the Thiruvanthapuram Police Commissioner on September 28 and complained that she was assaulted by the Congress MLA at the famous tourist destination at Kovalam near Thiruvananthapuram. The teacher alleged that she was also assaulted while travelling in a car with Eldhose Kunnapilllil. The woman on Wednesday appeared before the media and said for the past few months they were allegedly in a close relationship, but after there was a change in his behaviour, she was trying to withdraw, which he was not allowing. On Thursday, the woman presented herself before the Crime branch police who recorded her statement.