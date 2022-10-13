Interpol rejects India’s Red Corner request against the Khalisatni separatist and states ‘misuse of UAPA.’

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the Khalistani separatist movement and the head of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been denied a Red Corner Notice by Interpol, an organisation with headquarters in the United States. Reports state that the NCB of the Central Bureau of Investigation made the request on behalf of the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

Interpol replied to the request with more questions. In terror and riot proceedings brought by different Indian government agencies, Pannun is the principal defendant. Additionally, he has been charged with inciting Khalistani movements in India.

Videos of Pannun threatening the Indian government and suggesting they could assault Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been released on social media. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) branded SFJ a ‘unlawful association’ in 2019 and imposed a five-year ban on the group.

For the second time, Interpol delayed the Indian agencies’ request to issue a Red Corner Notice against Pannun for six months.

Interpol also brought up how the UAPA was being ‘misused’ in India to target minority groups and human rights advocates without ‘respecting’ their right to a fair trial and due process.

Pannun’s activities, according to Interpol, have a ‘clear political dimension,’ hence they are ineligible for a Red Corner Notice.

Interpol cancelled the request and stated that it was not persuaded by the information presented by Indian agencies and had called for additional evidence against the head of the SFJ. Indian investigation authorities argued in their appeal that Pannu had attempted to stir up trouble in India and had been charged with Illegal Activities.

Pannun incited the agitators to storm Delhi’s Red Fort during the farmers’ protest against the farm rules enforced by the Central government last year, and even posted a video on social media.

Under the fourth schedule of the UAPA, Pannun has been designated as a ‘individual terrorist.’ The government has charged him with carrying out orders from ‘agents of enemy powers.’