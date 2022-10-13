Man arrested for involving grenade attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence office

A person wanted in connection with the RPG (rocket propelled grenade) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in May of this year has been arrested by the Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad).

The accused, who resides in Punjab, was taken into custody in Mumbai. The accused was on the run and wanted by Punjab Police following the attack on the police headquarters in Mohali in May.

Charat Singh, also known as Indrajit Singh or Karaj Singh, has been identified as the accused. Eight serious criminal offences have been filed against the 30-year-old accused.

According to officials of Maharashtra ATS, he was released on two-month parole from the Punjab jail of Kapurthala as of March 2022. On May 9, according to officials, Charat Singh and his accomplices used an RPG to attack the intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Charat Singh was successfully arrested in Mumbai’s Malad area after the Maharashtra ATS received covert information about his whereabouts. He disclosed during questioning that he is in contact with Lakhbir Singh Landa, a wanted terrorist now living in Canada. He has been turned up to the Punjab Police by ATS officers.