Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, met with Vladmir Putin, the president of Russia, on Thursday. He reiterated his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressed gratitude for Russia’s role.

Despite saying that the United States could not be given carte blanche to act alone, Abbas restated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators, which includes Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union.

‘You are aware of our position—we don’t trust America. We don’t rely on it, we don’t trust it, and we can never accept that America is the only party involved in fixing a problem,’ at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Kazakhstan, Abbas informed Putin.

In televised remarks, he stated, ‘it can be among the Quartet as it is a great country, but we will never accept it as the only one.’