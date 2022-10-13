Russia is ready to end the Black Sea grain deal, makes demands in a letter to the UN

Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva told Reuters on Thursday that Moscow has voiced reservations to the organisation about a deal on grain shipments from the Black Sea and is prepared to reject renewing the accord next month if its demands are not met.

The deal, mediated in July by the UN and Turkey, made it possible for Ukraine to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports that had been closed since Russia’s invasion. Moscow obtained guarantees for its own exports of grains and fertiliser.

Since Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest exporters of grains and fertilisers, respectively, the deal prevented a worldwide food crisis. Moscow, meanwhile, has consistently criticised its implementation, claiming it still has trouble selling food and fertiliser.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, stated in an interview with Reuters that Moscow delivered a letter with a list of grievances to Antonio Guterres on Wednesday. On Sunday, U.N. representatives are scheduled to meet in Moscow to discuss the agreement’s renewal.