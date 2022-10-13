The world’s wildlife populations have decreased by more than two-thirds since 1970 as per a report

According to a research released on Thursday, the world’s wildlife populations have dropped by more than two-thirds since 1970 as a result of forest destruction and ocean pollution.

The Zoological Society of London’s (ZSL) Andrew Terry, head of conservation and strategy, claims that this ‘dramatic drop informs us that nature is unravelling and the natural world is emptying.’

A World Wildlife Fund (WWF) review of data from ZSL from 2018 on the status of 32,000 wildlife populations containing more than 5,000 species found that population sizes had declined by 69% on average.

Deforestation, human exploitation, pollution, and climate change were the key factors contributing to the loss.

Wildlife populations in Latin America and the Caribbean were particularly hard hit, with a 94% loss in just five decades. The results show that one population of pink river dolphins in the Brazilian Amazon declined by 65% between 1994 and 2016.

Mark Wright, director of science at WWF-UK, declared that ‘Nature was in dire difficulties and it is now in dire straits.The war is unquestionably lost.’

Delegates from all across the world will assemble in Montreal in December to work out a new global plan of action to safeguard the planet’s flora and animals.