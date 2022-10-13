Ukrainians joining NATO will trigger World War III ; warns Russia

According to a Russian Security Council source reported on Thursday, if Ukraine joins the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, the war there would undoubtedly worsen and turn into World War Three. On September 30, only a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly proclaimed the annexation of up to 18% of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise application for fast-track membership in NATO.

Since all 30 countries of the organisation would need to agree, full NATO membership for Ukraine is still in the future. According to Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, ‘Kyiv is well aware that such an action would entail a sure escalation to World War Three’.

Venediktov, a close supporter of Putin and deputy to the Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, asserted that he believed Ukraine’s bid to join NATO was propaganda since the West was aware of the implications. ‘ NATO members themselves understand the destructive nature of such a measure,’ he warned.

President Vladimir Putin has often criticised the United States for pushing NATO’s eastward expansion, particularly its courtship of former Soviet countries like Ukraine and Georgia that Russia views as being inside its own sphere of influence. On September 21, Putin issued a warning to the West, claiming he was serious when he declared he would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he called ‘nuclear blackmail’ from powerful Western nations.

According to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the chance of nuclear Armageddon is greater than it has been since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The annual NATO ‘Steadfast Noon’ nuclear readiness drill is scheduled for next week. The majority of nuclear weapons in the world are controlled by Russia and the United States, making them by far the two nuclear superpowers.

Zelenskiy’s proposal for preemptive military action against Russia, according to Venediktov, is perilous since a nuclear war would have disastrous effects on the entire globe. We must keep in mind that a nuclear confrontation will have an impact on every nation on Earth, not only Russia and the whole West, according to Venediktov. ‘All of mankind would suffer the repercussions’.