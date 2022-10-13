US vows it will protect ‘every inch’ of NATO as the nuclear strategy group meets

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to defend ‘every inch’ of NATO territory ahead of talks among defence ministers from the alliance on Thursday that will include closed-door discussions by its Nuclear Planning Group.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks affirming America’s commitment to NATO’s collective defence following repeated nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks in his nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

‘If and when it comes to it, we are dedicated to protecting every inch of NATO territory,’ Austin added.

Austin spoke shortly before attending a meeting of NATO’s senior nuclear body, which deals with policy issues concerning the alliance’s nuclear forces.

NATO has not released any information on the nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday. According to the alliance, its nuclear policy is ‘constantly reviewed and changed and adapted in light of new developments.’