A Guinness World Record-holding basketball-playing robot is now learning how to dribble as well

CUE, a 240-pound robot that stands seven feet tall and plays basketball, has similar biometrics to a typical basketball player. The AI-powered robot that could shoot hoops made a shot from half court at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tomohiro Nomi, head of the development team for CUE and other Toyota humanoid robot projects, told CNN, ‘At that moment, I felt like I was watching a fantasy movie (rather than) something I had been a part of,’

CUE began as a DIY robotics project in 2017 before making an appearance in the Olympic half-time performance, which Nomi considers to be a wonderful achievement.

The angle and power needed for each shot are calculated by CUE using a sensor located in its chest.

The robot even holds a world record for most consecutive shots made at nearly 2,000. The team is upping their game now that the droid has made shooting baskets look easy.

The robot is currently learning how to dribble. Future incarnations should be as flexible and mobile as people, according to Nomi.

Shots have to be taken no more than three minutes apart to be regarded as consecutive. The robot established the record with 2,020 consecutive shots in over six hours and 35 minutes (in reference to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020).