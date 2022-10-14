Affordable Netflix ad-supported subscription unveiled

The Netflix ad-supported subscription, created for users unwilling to pay for its standard (and pricey) plans, has finally been launched.

The new plan is comparable in price to Netflix’s premium plan in India, which is priced at Rs 649 ($6.99) per month. However, the ‘Basic with Ads’ ad-supported plan will debut on November 3 in the US. Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK will later have access to it.

The Basic with Ads package from Netflix was first introduced over six months ago, as the firm continued to experience a decline in member numbers.

This tier is co-created by Microsoft. In terms of benefits, Netflix explains that the Basic with Ads plan sits with the existing ad-free Basic, Standard and Premium subscriptions.

Its features include:

-Video streaming in HD (720p) resolution.

-One streaming device supported (mobile, tablet, PC or TV).

-Average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour.

-No ability to download titles.

-Limited catalogue but with access to Netflix originals.

The company elaborates on the kind of advertisements consumers will see by stating that they will run before and during shows and movies for 15 or 30 seconds. At launch, this model will be used, though it might be changed later.