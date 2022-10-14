Another emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastic bags

Umm Al Quwain: Authority in Umm Al Quwain has decided to ban single-use plastics from January 1, 2023. The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain took this decision.

As per the authority, from January 2023, all bags must be biodegradable, multi-use or made of paper or woven cloth. The Umm Al Quwain Municipality will be in charge of implementing the new policy. Sales outlets can charge 25 fils extra per plastic bag shoppers use as of next year.

Also Read: Wipro’s reversal on moonlighting: It’s fine, but with a catch!

Earlier, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have banned the use of single-use plastic. In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1, while in Dubai, since July 1.