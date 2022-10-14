Another minor sexual assault case against Karnataka’s Lingayat seer Shivamurthy

The Lingayat seer from Karnataka, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was earlier arrested in connection with a rape case, has once more been charged with sexually assaulting four minor girls.

This is the second case filed against the seer for sexually abusing minor girls living in the ashram’s hostel under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On August 25, the first case was reported.

The parents of the children filed a complaint against the seer at the Nazarabad police station in Mysuru. Additionally, a FIR was filed against seven additional people, including the five accused from the previous case.