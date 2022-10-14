Balaji Telefilms COO missing in Kenya; family seeks government assistance

The delight of Zulfiqar Khan’s loved ones was unexpectedly interrupted as they were set to begin experiencing the Masai Mara through his Instagram images. The veteran of the entertainment industry, who was born in Mumbai, has been missing in Nairobi, Kenya, since July of this year.

The family of a former Indian journalist who disappeared in Kenya months ago has begged with the Indian government to intervene and ensure his safe return. According to a press statement sent by his family and friends, Zulfikar Ahmad Khan worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms in several other nations. Since the third week of July, while he was in Kenya, he hasn’t communicated with anyone.

‘Nobody has any notion of his location despite the passage of over 80 days. Kenyan local law enforcement is inept. They are required to present Zulfi by the country’s High Court, but they are unsure of his whereabouts’, According to the press release.

Later, Mr. Khan was elevated to Senior Vice-President of Advertising Sales at Star India, the organisation where he began his career. He was in charge of Star India’s National Geographic, Channel V, Star Plus, Star Gold, and Star Sports networks. Separately, Mr. Khan has been mentioned as a ‘cyber security specialist’ in pieces published in Kenyan media. Khan is an avid sportsman, gourmand, traveller, climber, and adventurer. He was a former student of Hansraj College in New Delhi and St. John’s School in Nainital.