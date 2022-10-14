Belarus security forces granted extensive authority to address external threats, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an article that was published on Friday that Belarus has granted its security forces broad authority to prevent or respond to provocations from neighbouring countries.

Izvestia cited Makei as saying, ‘The head of our country had a number of meetings with law enforcement authorities, and a counter-terrorist operation regime was launched.’

There was intelligence that some of Belarus’s neighbours were preparing provocations that would essentially result in the seizure of some of its territory.

When Reuters requested a confirmation, neither the foreign ministry nor Alexander Lukashenko’s press office promptly provided one.

Security forces are granted a wide range of rights under the counter-terrorism operation framework, including the ability to conduct detentions to confirm identities, restrict travel, intercept communications, and enter any location with no restrictions on their agents.