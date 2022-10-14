BSNL introduces unlimited benefit prepaid plans for Rs 269 and Rs 769

Two new prepaid recharge options have been added to the portfolio of BSNL. The only difference between the new Rs 269 and Rs 769 packs is the validity period, which both offer comparable benefits.

The new recharge options are advantageous for individuals seeking reasonable, unlimited benefits. Here is all the information you require.

BSNL Rs 269 prepaid plan launched

The most recent prepaid package from BSNL for Rs 269 includes 2GB of data per day. Additionally, the new recharge package offers 100 SMS daily and unlimited voice calls to any network.

Additionally, the business provides BSNL Tunes, a free service that essentially allows anyone to set their own song as the caller tune with an unlimited number of revisions.

Customers also have access to Eros Now Entertainment, Challenges Arena games, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game Service, Lokdhun, and Zing in addition to these advantages.

BSNL Rs 769 prepaid plan launched

Another new prepaid recharge option is the Rs 769 bundle. The price is greater because of its validity even though it is similar to the prior plan in many ways.

Customers who purchase this recharge plan receive 100 SMS everyday, 2GB of internet per day, and unlimited phone calling. Even all the extra perks that a subscriber receives with the Rs 269 plan are included.

The Rs 769 pack has a 90-day validity period.Those who are interested in these can buy now because the prepaid plans are already live.