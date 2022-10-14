Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 37,400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged marginally by Rs 10 per gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.10% or Rs 58 at Rs 50,831 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.32% or Rs 180 at Rs 57,320 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,660.10 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,666.80. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.3% to $18.81 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $891.67 and palladium was 0.3% lower at $2,101.77.