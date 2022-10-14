Court filing from Twitter reveals that Elon Musk is under federal inquiries

According to a court document published on Thursday by the social media business, Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities for his actions during the $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.

Although the filing stated that he was the subject of investigations, it was unclear what the investigations’ specific objectives were or which federal agencies were carrying them out.

The Tesla Inc. CEO’s counsel allegedly invoked ‘investigative privilege’ in order to withhold the information that Twitter requested, according to Twitter, which sued Musk in July to pressure him into finalising the agreement.

According to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers gave a ‘permission log’ detailing the papers to be withheld in late September. The log included references to draughts of emails written on May 13 to the Federal Trade Commission(FTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC) .

The business stated in the court document that ‘this game of ‘hide the ball’ must end.’

On October 6, the day after Musk changed his mind and declared he would move forward with the sale, a court application asking Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk’s lawyers to produce the documents was submitted.