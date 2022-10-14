Disney’s releases the first poster of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid, a Disney film, has released its first poster. The live-action adaptation of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic features a Disney star. Filmmaker Rob Marshall is in charge of the picture.

The movie will debut in theatres on May 26, 2023. Halle Bailey plays the lead in the movie. The movie is already getting a lot of attention due to the cast that was assembled.

‘Words can’t explain how profoundly honoured I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams,’ Bailey tweeted after sharing the first poster.

The movie will follow Ariel, the eldest daughter of King Triton, as she saves Prince Eric, a human, and develops feelings for him. Her adventure after that is what forms the premise for the story about a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The remake is written by Jane Goldman and David Magee. It will feature the original soundtrack with four new songs composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.