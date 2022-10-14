Dubai authority introduces uniform working hours for vehicle testing centres

Dubai: The s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced uniform working hours for its vehicle testing centres. The new working hours will be implemented across its 28 vehicle testing centres except Tasjeel Hatta and Jebel Ali Centre.

The new working hours are from 7am to 10.30pm. Tasjeel Hatta Centre will operate from 8am to 4 pm and Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre, from 7am to 5pm. The weekend will be on Sunday. Friday working hours will be split into two shifts; morning and evening. In each of the 28 service provider centres, the morning shift will run from 7am to 12 noon; and the evening shift from 3pm to 10.30pm. On Friday, Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre will open from 7am to 12 noon. The working hours at the Hatta centre will be from 3pm to 9pm.