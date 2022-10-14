Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: 2 expats win $1 million each

Dubai: 2 expats won $1 million each at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Rajamohan V K, a 58-year-old Indian based in Muscat, Oman won the fortune for his ticket that he purchased online on September 21. F Salamat, a 50-year-old Iranian based in Dubai won with a ticket he purchased online on September 28.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines to launch Airbus A380 on this route

Mohammad Sharif, a 34-year-old Iranian based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car. Muthu Rajan, a 39-year-old Indian based in Ajman, won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike. Jian Yan, a 32-year-old Chinese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Granite Grey Metallic) motorbike. He is the first Chinese to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002.