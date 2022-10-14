Dubai Expo City announces free shows

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has announced free shows. The free shows at site’s Al Wasl Dome will begin today, October 14. Special Diwali displays will also be illuminating the site from October 22 to 23.

Expo City Dubai was reopened on 1 October 2022. The new city will feature a number of Expo 2020 Dubai’s flagship pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings. It will also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities and a mall. It will be reachable by the Dubai Metro and will also house the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). DEC will host a range of conferences, events and activities.