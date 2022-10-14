Eat these foods to improve your love life

A great number of different foods have been known to have a proven effect on improving stamina and sex drive. Here are some food items you should include in your diet.

Fruits: Several researchers had found out that a higher fruit intake may reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction by as much as 14%. The reason is the high flavonoid content of certain fruits. Fruits like berries, grapes, apples and citrus fruits are rich in flavonoids. Watermelon also can improve erections and increase your libido as it contains citrulline which releases amino acids like arginine in the body. Furthermore, beetroots contain high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins and nitrates which could boost sexual performance. Dietary nitrates from beetroot juice can improve blood flow and stamina during sex and they can also improve the heart health overall.

Carrots: Carrot improves both sperm count and motility. Researchers say that this vegetable can improve male fertility.

Oats: Amino acids found in oats relax blood vessels and can help with erectile dysfunction. So start finding a place for it in your diet.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes improve male fertility, sperm quality as they improve sperm concentration. Even drinking tomato juice is a nice idea.

Chilly: capsaicin, which is found abundantly in chili peppers, triggers the release of endorphins — the ‘feel good’ hormone. It can also rev up the libido.

Coffee: Studies prove that two to three cups of coffee a day can prevent erectile dysfunction. It can help you get stronger erections.

Spinach: Spinach has a number of benefits, but what should be mentioned here is that they contain a fair amount of magnesium, which also helps improve and stimulate blood flow. It helps boost testosterone levels.