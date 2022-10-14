Fog machine blasts ‘weed smoke’ on audience during rapper’s performance! VIDEO

At the Kushstock Festival in California this week, the audience anticipated seeing live music performances, but they were in for a very unexpected surprise. Another pleasure was provided as they enjoyed the sounds of rapper Chucky Chuck. The fog machine was suddenly activated on stage by a few individuals.

Little did the audience realise that the machine was really filled with marijuana instead of fog as they were immersed in the haze. The rapper identified the business Smokebusters, which made the impossibility possible, and shared a video of people being drenched in marijuana smoke. Chuck is performing while two cannabis cannons, controlled by a man on the stage, are visible shooting smoke. Many people can be heard yelling ‘woos’ when they see hands appear out of the cloud.

‘F*** a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF,’ the rapper wrote on Instagram.

According to New York Post, Chuck was performing his 2019 song ‘Smoke That’ when the moment occurred, which is prohibited in several jurisdictions. The cannons were built by Smokebusters, who also produce personalised cannabis products, according to their Instagram account. According to the official Kushstock Festival website, the occasion took place on October 8. People were able to purchase cannabis from authorised California stores during the event.