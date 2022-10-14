For selling iPhones in Brazil without a charger, Apple was fined Rs 150 crore.

For selling iPhones in Brazil without a charger, Apple has once again been hit with a hefty punishment.

A Brazilian court has forced Apple to pay BRL 100 million (about Rs 150 crore) and declared that if the corporation wants to sell its iPhones in the nation, it must include a charger in the retail package with the phone.

The Association of Borrowers, Consumers, and Taxpayers filed a complaint against Apple, alleging that the company is engaging in ‘abusive tactics’ by marketing its high-end iPhones without a charger.

The lawsuit resulted in the Sao Paulo state court judgement against Apple. Apple has said that it will appeal the court’s decision, just as the corporation did for the last judgement.

Apple was already penalised for the same problem in September of this year for close to $2.5 million. Additionally, the business was prohibited from selling iPhones in Brazil until it announced plans to include a charger in the box.

In response to this, the company said that it stopped offering an adapter as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. But, the top authorities disagreed with Apple, saying that there is ‘no evidence that selling the smartphone without a charger will offer environmental protections,’ according to a report by Reuters.