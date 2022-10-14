Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.26 against the US dollar. During trading, it touched 82.12, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. Now the Indian rupee is trading at 82.29 against the American currency, down by 5 paise. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.24 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 112.27. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore.