In Tamil Nadu, over 100 government school children hospitalized

In Hosur, Tamil Nadu, more than 100 government school students were admitted to a hospital after they fell suddenly ill. The illness’s origin is still unknown. Officials believe that the students breathed in toxic gases that were in the air, however.

In a government school in Krishnagiri district near Hosur, students in Classes 6 and 7 all of a sudden started throwing up and fainting. The children were brought to a hospital after the headmaster immediately called for medical support.

Medical teams have been sent to the school to provide the required assistance while the affected children are being treated. Police and district administration have arrived to the school and are trying to figure out what caused the incident.

Officials believe that poisonous gases in the air were inhaled. Officials are looking into if there was a leak of septic tank gases or any dangerous gas from a nearby industry.