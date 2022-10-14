Leader of the Swedish Moderates party strikes agreement to establish minority government

After the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month’s election, Ulf Kristersson, the head of Sweden’s Moderate party, announced on Friday that he had reached an agreement with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to create a minority coalition government.

The largest right-wing party in Sweden, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, has agreed to back the formation of the government but will not be a part of it, making this the first time the nationalist organisation will directly influence policy.

With support from the Sweden Democrats, Kristersson will almost certainly succeed in getting the support of the parliament for his cabinet. As long as a majority of the Riksdag does not vote against his appointment, he will become prime minister.

At a press conference, Kristersson said, ‘I will go to speaker Andreas Norlen at 1100 (CET) and present that we, our four parties, are ready to go to a vote on Monday and create a new government.’

‘The Liberals, Christian Democrats, and Moderates will form a triangular government. The Sweden Democrats will work closely with that administration,’ he said.

Parliament can vote on the proposed government at the earliest on Monday if the speaker approves Kristersson’s deal later on Friday.

In the recent election, the right-wing coalition won 176 seats in the 349-member parliament, securing a narrow majority.