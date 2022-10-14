Man detained in West Bengal for pretending as CBI officer, extorted money

A man was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly posing a CBI officer and extorting money from a number of persons in West Bengal and Assam. The man was taken into custody by the central agency on Tuesday in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Several people were tricked by the man in Assam and certain areas of West Bengal. Multiple fake documents, including fake Aadhar cards, PAN cards, voter cards, pay slips, and stamps, were found by CBI officers.

Samrat Roy, a resident of Ichhapur in North 24 Parganas, has been identified as the man. ‘Roy has been accused of cheating several people by posing as a fake CBI officer. He also allegedly impersonated them to dupe others,’ a representative informed India Today.

After one of the victims complained to federal investigators in Assam, Roy was arrested. After receiving a tip, CBI officials launched a raid at Roy’s home in Icchapur, where he was arrested.