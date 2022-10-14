NASA plans to fly another Artemis lunar test flight on November 14

After weeks of technical difficulties and bad weather caused the unmanned first Artemis mission to the moon to be delayed, NASA said on Wednesday that Nov. 14 has been set aside for a third attempt to launch its large, next-generation rocketship.

Plans call for resuming final flight preparations as early as Friday, November 4 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, by moving the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion spacecraft back out to Launch Pad 39B.

After two failed launch attempts on August 29 and September 3, the space agency was obliged to return the massive rocketship to its hangar last month due to safety requirements and severe weather brought on by Hurricane Ian.

According to NASA, routine upkeep still needs to be completed at the launch pad, including minor insulating material repairs, battery recharges or replacements for the rocket, its satellite payloads, and its flight-termination system.