NATO to begin nuclear drills utilising B-52 bombers.

Up to 60 aircraft will participate in training flights over Belgium, the North Sea, and Britain as part of NATO’s annual nuclear exercise “Steadfast Noon,” which will begin on Monday. The exercise will simulate the use of American nuclear bombs stationed in Europe.

The nuclear drills, which do not use real weapons, are taking place in an environment of increased hostilities after Russia repeatedly threatened nuclear strikes in Ukraine after suffering significant military defeats there.

The annual “Grom” nuclear drills, which are usually held in late October and are used by Moscow to test its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines, and missiles, are expected to coincide with ‘Steadfast Noon.’

According to NATO, the most recent tensions with Russia were not the reason for the Western training.

The alliance stated on its website that the exercise, which is scheduled to go through October 30, is a standard, ongoing training activity and is unrelated to any current international developments.