New rules on alcoholic drinks announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) has issued new rules for selling alcoholic beverages. The authority has informed that all establishments selling alcoholic beverages have given six months to make necessary adjustments.

DCT has specified the technical and ingredient requirements for alcoholic drinks. The minimum alcoholic strength must be 0.5%. Wine should be free from vinegar taste or smell, while beer should not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavours and colourants, except for caramel. The alcoholic drinks must be prepared and handled in accordance with suitable sanitary conditions. The drinks should also be packed in clean containers. All information about the ingredients, origin, manufacturer, shelf life, and alcohol percentage must be specified on the labels.