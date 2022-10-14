Next month, OnePlus is anticipated to release the Nord 300 with 33W fast charging.

Next month, OnePlus intends to introduce a brand-new smartphone in its price-conscious Nord line. The smartphone, known as OnePlus N300, will replace OnePlus N200, which debuted in June 2021 in North American regions.

The Nord N-series smartphones from OnePlus are typically released in a small number of nations, so it’s possible that the business won’t bring them to India, at least not with the same name. It might make its international premiere under a new moniker, but that is just conjecture.

The Verge claims that the 33W fast charging OnePlus Nord N300 would cost less than $300, which is equivalent to about Rs 24,700.

Although several Chinese Android competitors provide faster charging, Apple and Samsung still hold a disproportionate amount of the US and Canadian phone markets, making the 33W solution sound reasonable.

Both companies sell high-end smartphones with 33W fast charging that cost well over $300. If not, the smartphone will include a Type-C connection for charging, which is a requirement for nearly all Android handsets costing more than Rs 10,000.