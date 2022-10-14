Putin claims there is no need for massive strikes on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, stated on Friday that there was no need for significant fresh strikes on Ukraine and that Russia had no desire to obliterate the nation.

Putin stated that his call-up of Russian reservists will finish in two weeks and that there were no preparations for a subsequent mobilisation during a news conference after a meeting in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, he reiterated the Kremlin’s position that Russia was ready to have discussions, albeit he added that if Ukraine was willing to participate, they would need to be mediated by an outside party.

When taken as a whole, Putin’s remarks seemed to indicate a minor lowering of his rhetoric as the war approaches the conclusion of its eighth month, following weeks of Ukrainian gains and large Russian losses. Trading began on Wall Street with markets rising as investors saw a reduction in international tensions.

Putin, who has stated he would be willing to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s ‘territorial integrity,’ also threatened a ‘world disaster’ in the event if NATO forces and Russian forces came into direct combat.